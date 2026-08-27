Serena, Venus Williams Set for US Open Doubles Return With Wildcard

New York: Serena and Venus Williams have received a wildcard for the women’s doubles competition at the 2026 US Open, set to be held from August 30 to September 13. The four-time Olympic gold medallists will reunite at Flushing Meadows after playing together for the first time in four years at this month’s Cincinnati Open, as per Olympics.com.

The sisters last competed as a doubles pair at the 2022 US Open and have won the women’s doubles title in New York twice. Their first triumph came in 1999, before they lifted the trophy again in 2009. The women’s doubles competition will take place from September 3 to 11, while Venus has also received a wildcard for the singles main draw, which begins on August 30. (ANI)

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