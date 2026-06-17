Serena Williams to play doubles with Venus Williams at Wimbledon

London: One of tennis’ most celebrated partnerships will return to the grass courts of the All England Club this month after Serena and Venus Williams were awarded a wildcard for the women’s doubles competition at Wimbledon 2026.

The announcement ensures the iconic sisters will once again compete together at the tournament where they built one of the most successful doubles legacies in Grand Slam history. Wimbledon gets underway on June 29, with the pair expected to draw significant attention as Serena continues her return to professional tennis after a four-year absence.

The wildcard grants the former champions direct entry into the doubles draw, although neither Serena nor Venus has been included among the initial recipients of women’s singles wildcards. Organisers are yet to allocate one remaining singles wildcard, leaving a slim possibility that either sister could still feature in the singles event.

The Williams duo have enjoyed extraordinary success at Wimbledon, lifting the women’s doubles trophy six times and compiling an unbeaten record in Grand Slam doubles finals. Together, they have claimed 14 major doubles titles, establishing themselves as one of the most dominant partnerships the sport has ever seen.

Their achievements at the All England Club extend beyond Grand Slam glory. In 2012, Serena and Venus captured Olympic women’s doubles gold on the same courts, adding to the Olympic titles they had previously won at the Sydney 2000 and Beijing 2008 Games.

For Serena, this year’s Wimbledon carries added significance as she continues an unexpected comeback. The 44-year-old had not competed in a Grand Slam since the 2022 US Open, a tournament widely believed to have marked the end of her illustrious career. Earlier this month, however, she returned to competitive tennis in the doubles event at Queen’s Club, partnering Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko. IANS

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