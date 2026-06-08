Tennis Legend Serena Williams Opens Up on Motivation for Comeback

NEW DELHI: Serena Williams said the chance to play in front of her children was the driving force behind her sensational return to tennis as the American legend played down a potential singles comeback.

Four years after appearing to end her glittering career, Williams on Monday announced that she will come out of retirement in the doubles tournament at Queen’s Club in west London next week.

The 44-year-old’s shock return has captured the imagination of the sporting world.

Fans lined the practice court to catch a glimpse of Williams at Queen’s on Sunday, filming the 23-time Grand Slam champion’s every move on their phones, while photographers trained their lenses on the her.

For Williams, it is a pair of spectators in particular that fuelled her decision to get back on court.

She has two young daughters with husband Alexis Ohanian and is keen for them to see her play in a competitive environment before finally hanging up her racquet for good.

Asked why she opted to come back, Williams told reporters at Queen’s on Sunday: “For me right now, there are so many elements, you know.

“It’s really about the kids seeing me play. Olympia is a little bit older, Adira is very young. It’s components like that.

“It’s also, an athlete is the best thing you can be, in the highest place and having an opportunity to still be able to possibly do that one last time is kind of cool and exciting. And so there is a little bit of that too.”

Granted a wildcard into the Queen’s doubles, Williams and Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko face third seeds Erin Routliffe and Nicole Melichar-Martinez in the first round next week.

After competing at Queen’s, Williams will take part in the doubles at the Berlin Open from June 15-21.

In her first press conference since announcing her return, Williams played down suggestions that she would extend her return to singles competition.

But, with Wimbledon looming later in June, she did not completely rule out the possibility of featuring at a tournament she has won seven times. Agencies

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