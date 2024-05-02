Serie A 2023-24: Inter Milan forward Alexis Sanchez on River Plate radar

Buenos Aires: Inter Milan forward Alexis Sanchez could return to his former club River Plate at the end of the season, according to media reports in South America.

But the Buenos Aires club faces competition for Sanchez's signature from Italy's Udinese, Brazilian side Flamengo, Turkey's Trabzonspor and Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ittihad, Argentina's TyC Sports reported on Monday. It added that River Plate manager Martin Demichelis had identified the 35-year-old as an ideal reinforcement for the knockout phase of this year's Copa Libertadores, should his team advance beyond the group stage. Sanchez made 31 appearances for River Plate and scored four goals before his 2008 move to Udinese. (IANS)

