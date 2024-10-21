Serie A: AC Milan edge 1-0 win against Udinese

MILAN: Ten-man AC Milan held on to secure a 1-0 home win over Udinese on Saturday with an early goal from Samuel Chukwueze after midfielder Tijjani Reijnders was sent off in the rainy Serie A clash.

Paulo Fonseca and his side were fortunate to have secured the win as Udinese had two goals disallowed, from Kingsley Ehizibue and another from Christian Kabasele, due to the narrowest of offside calls.

Milan is third in the league standings with 14 points, equal with Inter Milan in second and two behind leader Napoli.

Lazio defender Mario Gila scored a late own goal to give Juventus a 1-0 home win after the visiting Lazio side was reduced to 10 men midway through the first half. Agencies

