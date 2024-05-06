Serie A: Champions Inter Milan suffer loss to Sassuolo

MILAN: Newly-crowned champions Inter Milan suffered its second defeat in Serie A this season, as a first-half goal by Armand Lauriente gave relegation-threatened Sassuolo a crucial 1-0 victory at home on Saturday.

Sassuolo has a unique hold over Simone Inzaghi’s side this season as the only team to beat Inter in the league, securing a 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture in September.

The result was a big boost in Sassuolo’s relegation battle as it sits second from bottom on 29 points, with only three points between Sassuolo and Cagliari in 14th place.

With the title already secured in late April, Inzaghi rested several players, including striker Marcus Thuram, midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu and goalkeeper Yann Sommer, opting to give playing time to the rest of the squad. Agencies

