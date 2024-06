MILAN: Italian international Nicolo Barella has extended his contract with Inter Milan until 2029, the Serie A champions announced on Tuesday.

“I am extremely happy and moved to extend my contract with Inter for a number of years... I am truly proud to be able to keep fighting for the colours of this great Club,” said Barella in a statement on Inter’s website. Agencies

