Serie A championship: Flamengo beat Sport to keep the pressure on leaders

RIO DE JANEIRO: Defending champions Flamengo kept the pressure on leaders International with a 3-0 victory at Sport Recife in Brazil's Serie A championship. Gabriel Barbosa on Monday put the visitors ahead with a simple tap-in after Giorgian De Arrascaeta's cross from the left side of the penalty area.



Bruno Henrique doubled the lead with a first-time effort after Arrascaeta's long-range attempt ricocheted off two Sports defenders.

Former Fiorentina striker Pedro then came off the bench to score in the sixth minute of stoppage time as Flamengo secured their 18th win of the campaign.

The Rio de Janeiro giants remain second, four points behind leaders Internacional, with four fixtures remaining in the season.

Sport is 16th in the 20-team standings as they struggle to avoid relegation to the Serie B. IANS

Also Read: Roma up to third with a comfortable win over Verona

Also Watch: Kokrajhar: Police Recover AK 47, AK 56, Live Ammo Dug in Forest