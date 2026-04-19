Serie A: Inter edge closer to title with commanding win

MILAN: Inter Milan took another step towards the Serie A title on Friday by comfortably beating Cagliari 3-0 and taking a provisional 12-point lead at the top of the table.

Quickfire strikes shortly after half-time at the San Siro from Marcus Thuram and Nicolo Barella, and Piotr Zielinski’s rocket in stoppage time, took Inter to potentially one game from claiming its 21st league crown, with closest challenger Napoli hosting Lazio on Saturday.

If Napoli does not beat Lazio, Inter could wrap up the Scudetto next weekend at Torino, although it would also need the reigning champion to not win its next fixture against relegation-struggler Cremonese.

Regardless, Inter look destined to take the title back from Napoli with weeks to spare and was too much for Cagliari which, with five matches left in its season, is six points above the relegation zone and not yet safe from the drop.

Thuram’s opener came six minutes after the break and was probably his simplest finish of the season, the France forward casually guiding home his fourth goal in three matches from Federico Dimarco’s perfect low cross.

And Inter was effectively sure of the points two minutes later when Sardinian Barella, who came up through the Cagliari’s academy, smashed in the second and held his hands up in apology to his home-town team.

Inter fans roared chants about its massive league lead and its distaste for local rival AC Milan as its team played out the rest of a match without exerting itself, with the second leg of its Italian Cup semifinal with Como coming up on Tuesday.

Supporters had barely finished bellowing “we’re gonna win the league” when Zielinski met Dumfries’ knock-down with a perfect shot from the edge of the area which sailed past Elia Caprile and into the top corner. Agencies

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