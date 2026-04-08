Serie A: Napoli beat AC Milan to mount pressure on Inter

MILAN: Napoli is still in the hunt to retain its Serie A title after it beat Scudetto rival AC Milan 1-0 on Monday night.

Matteo Politano lashed home the only goal of the game with 11 minutes remaining in front of delighted fans in Naples as the host racked up a fifth straight win.

Napoli leapfrogged Milan into second place but still has a battle on its hands to deny Inter a 21st league crown as it sits seven points off the pace with seven matches remaining.

But Antonio Conte’s team was superior at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, where Politano’s second goal of the season decided a largely stodgy contest.

Milan now trails local rival Inter by nine points and will, in all likelihood, have to content itself with a return to the Champions League.

Napoli’s win came without Romelu Lukaku, who has incurred the wrath of the club hierarchy after staying in Belgium for treatment for a hip injury.

And Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund was then ruled out with a stomach bug, ending a run of 29 consecutive appearances, leaving winter signing Giovane to lead the line for the host.

Napoli fans’ pre-match display encouraged its team to go “all-in” on the title, but it was a poor game, not helped by Milan only being able to select star attackers Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic.

Giovane forced Maignan into the best save of the match in the 50th minute with a stinging drive from distance, and there was little more goalmouth action until Politano pounced on Koni De Winter’s weak-headed clearance with a powerful and decisive first-time finish. Agencies

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