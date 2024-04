Serie A: Inter Milan close in on title with win over Empoli

MILAN: Runaway leaders Inter Milan continued its seemingly unstoppable march to the Serie A title after an early goal from Federico Dimarco and a late effort from Alexis Sanchez secured a 2-0 win at home against Empoli on Monday.

Inter is top of the table with 79 points, 14 ahead of city rivals AC Milan in second place with eight matches left to play. Empoli is 18th with 25 points.

The result pushed Empoli into the relegation zone, level on points with Frosinone in 17th and one point ahead of 19th-placed Sassuolo.

Dimarco broke the deadlock for Inter in the sixth minute when he fired the ball left-footed into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

The rest of the first half ebbed and flowed, with Inter pressing to extend its lead, and Empoli goalkeeper Elia Caprile standing firm to deny them. Yet, Empoli gained momentum towards the end of the half, creating chances that were narrowly off target.

Inter came back with renewed vigour after the break and Nicolo Barella was inches away from scoring after beating three Empoli defenders.

AS Roma’s bid for a top-four finish suffered a blow as it was unable to break the deadlock in a 0-0 draw at Lecce.

Roma is fifth in the standings with 52 points, five points behind Bologna in fourth place, the final guaranteed Champions League qualifying spot. Atalanta, who has played one match fewer, ais in sixth place with 50 points. Lecce is 13th with 29. Agencies

