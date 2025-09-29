Serie A: Juventus held to 1-1 draw by Atalanta

TURIN: Juventus missed the chance to move top of the Serie A standings when it was held to a 1-1 draw at home by Atalanta on Saturday, coming from behind to equalise but unable to find a late winner when the visitor was down to 10 men.

A second successive draw for the host, after opening the season with three wins, gives defending champion Napoli the opportunity to move further ahead, as Juventus failed to beat Atalanta at home for the eighth consecutive league game.

Juventus remain second in the standings on 11 points, one behind Napoli who are away to AC Milan on Sunday, while Atalanta are fifth on nine points.

The host went on the attack from the off, with Pierre Kalulu’s early header coming off the upright and minutes later Teun Koopmeiners charged into the area before hitting his shot into the side netting.

Atalanta keeper Marco Carnesecchi got down well to parry away Vasilije Adzic’s effort and Khephren Thuram’s shot from outside the area took a deflection which almost beat the keeper but the ball went just wide of the post.

The first half was in added time when Juventus lost possession in its own half and Kamaldeen Sulemana twisted and turned his way into the area before drilling his shot through the legs of Adzic and into the far bottom corner.

Atalanta picked up where they left off after the interval, and should have doubled its lead but Nikola Krstovic put his effort wide when through one-on-one with the keeper.

Inter Milan earned a 2-0 away win over Cagliari thanks to an early goal from Lautaro Martinez and a late strike by substitute Francesco Pio Esposito, and moved up to fifth in the Serie A standings. Agencies

