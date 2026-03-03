Serie A: Juventus play out 3-3 draw against Roma; AC Milan beat Cremonense

MILAN: Substitute Federico Gatti equalized in stoppage time, and Juventus came back from two goals down to earn a 3-3 draw at Roma in Serie A 2025-26 on Sunday night.

Gatti, who had come on in the 88th minute, scored from close range following a free kick. The result kept Juventus within four points of fourth-place Roma and the final Champions League spot.

Wesley put Roma ahead with a long curler late in the first half, and then Evan Ndicka and Donyell Malen added second-half scores for the Giallorossi after Francisco Conceicao had equalised for Juventus.

Jeremie Boga scored for Juventus in the 78th minute to create a tense finish at the Stadio Olimpico, with former Roma coach Luciano Spalletti loudly urging his squad on for the equaliser.

AC Milan needed two late goals to secure a 2-0 win at Cremonese and bounce back from its second loss of the season.

Strahinja Pavlovic scored in the 90th, and Rafael Leao added another five minutes into stoppage time for Milan, which had wasted a series of chances earlier on.

Second-place Milan moved back within 10 points of Italian league leader Inter Milan ahead of next weekend’s derby. Milan’s only league losses this season came against Cremonese in its opener in August and at home against Parma last weekend.

Pavlovic’s goal came following a corner, and a VAR review that confirmed the ball went in off his shoulder instead of his arm.

Then Leao finished off a counterattack.

Also, Sassuolo beat Atalanta 2-1 with Armand Laurienté setting up both goals for the hosts; and Torino beat Lazio 2-0 with goals from Giovanni Simeone and Duvan Zapata.

American midfielder Yunus Musah scored in the 88th minute for Atalanta, his first competitive club goal since January 22, 2022, for Valencia against Atletico Madrid. Agencies

