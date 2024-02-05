Serie A: Luka Jovic snatches win for AC Milan at Frosinone

MILAN: Luka Jovic scored a minute after coming off the bench to help AC Milan snatch a 3-2 win at lowly Frosinone in Serie A on Saturday, and piled the pressure on second-place Juventus ahead of the Derby d’Italia.

Olivier Giroud scored one and set up the first Serie A goal for Mattia Gabbia, while Matías Soulé also recorded a goal and an assist for Frosinone.

Jovic came on for Christian Pulisic with 10 minutes remaining and had an immediate impact. He was quickest to react to a favourable rebound off an opponent in the area to fire into the bottom left corner.

Milan remained third but moved four points behind Juventus, which faces a daunting trip to Serie A leader Inter Milan on Sunday, with the Nerazzurri only a point ahead — and having played a match less.

Two late goals saw Bologna beat relegation-threatened Sassuolo 4-2 and move level with fourth-place Atalanta.

Empoli continued its positive run under new coach David Nicola with a 0-0 draw at home to Genoa.

Genoa remained in midtable, level on points with Monza, which drew 0-0 at Udinese. Agencies

Also Read: Serie A: AC Milan pay penalty in 2-2 home draw with Bologna

Also Watch: