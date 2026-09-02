Serie A: Malen Brace Powers Roma to 4-0 Win Over Lecce; Atalanta Edge Bologna

ROME: Donyell Malen continued his rich vein of form in front of goal with brace in Roma’s 4-0 win over Lecce on Serie A on Monday.

Malen’s double and the hat-trick he scored in Roma’s 4-0 thumping of Fiorentina last week took his tally to 19 goals from 20 league matches since joining from Aston Villa in January.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side overran Lecce with lightning counterattacks. Matias Soule, rumoured to be leaving Roma, scored the third on 25 minutes, while new arrival Rodrigo Mora completed the rout just after the hour mark.

The 68-year-old coach described Malen as “a gamble that paid off”.

Atalanta beat Bologna in Monday’s late game when a speculative long-range effort from Lazar Samardzic found the bottom corner to make it 1-0 six minutes into time added on.

Atalanta joins Roma, Champions Inter Milan, Ruben Amorim’s AC Milan, Juventus and Lazio on six points after two matches. Agencies

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