Serie A: Malen Hat-Trick Fires Roma to 4-0 Win as Gattuso Begins Lazio Tenure with Victory

ROME: Donyell Malen continued his outstanding goalscoring run for Roma with a hattrick in its first Serie A match of the season, a 4-0 win over Fiorentina. Malen combined with teammate Paulo Dybala to great effect as the Argentina attacking midfielder set up all three of his goals.

Malen, who joined the Roman side in January from Premier League side Aston Villa on loan before moving permanently in the summer, has now scored 17 goals in 19 appearances for the club.

Niccolo Pisilli scored the fourth to hand new Fiorentina manager Fabio Grosso the worst possible start to life with the club.

Meanwhile, Gennaro Gattuso had a good start to life in Serie A with Lazio as it defeated Bologna 1-0 with a goal from Davide Frattesi.

Gattuso’s first competitive match with Lazio had ended in an Italian Cup defeat to second division Mantova.

Frattesi, who is on loan from Inter Milan, scored the winner midway through the second half after coming on as a substitute. Agencies

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