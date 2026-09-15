Serie A: Sassuolo Shock Juventus With Late Winner, Napoli Edge Bologna

MILAN: Juventus fell to a 2-3 defeat at the hands of Sassuolo on Sunday, while Napoli snapped a three-match losing streak after beating Bologna 1-0.

Both sides have had poor starts to the Serie A season. Juventus have picked up seven points from four matches and sits eighth in the table, while Napoli is 10th with six points.

Sassuolo broke the deadlock against the Bianconeri in the second half when Nemanja Matic set up Sebastiano Esposito. Edon Zhegrova tapped one into an empty net after a mistake from the opposition keeper Arijanet Muric.

Zhegrova looked to have rescued a point with his second goal after Kieron Bowie scored the host’s second. But Vasilije Adzic curled one into the far corner to seal victory for Sassuolo with virtually the last kick of the game.

Meanwhile, Stanislav Lobotka’s second-half winner sealed the points for Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side entered the clash following consecutive league defeats to Como and Inter Milan, as well as a midweek Champions League loss to Arsenal. Agencies

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