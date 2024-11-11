Serie A: Timothy Weah scores for Juventus to win Derby to move into top three

TURIN: Goals from Timothy Weah and Kenan Yildiz saw Juventus maintain their impressive run against neighbours Torino with a 2-0 home win on Saturday, extending their unbeaten streak in the Turin Derby and moving them up to third in the Serie A standings.

Juve are on 24 points, level with second-placed Inter Milan and one point behind leaders Napoli. Inter host Napoli on Sunday. Torino are 11th in the standings on 14 points.

AC Milan had to settle for a 3-3 draw at Cagliari after Rafael Leao’s first-half brace was matched by Gabriele Zappa’s double for the hosts after the break in a Serie A thriller on Saturday.

The high-paced match saw numerous chances from both sides, with Milan registering 16 shots and Cagliari 13, as the two teams had clear opportunities to add even more goals.

The result leaves Milan in seventh place with 18 points, seven adrift of leaders Napoli. Cagliari are 16th with 10. Agencies

