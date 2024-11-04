Serie A: Ademola Lookman brace helps Atalanta beat Napoli

MILAN: Despite — or perhaps because of — the absence of the league’s top goalscorer from the starting lineup, Atalanta stunned Serie A leader Napoli by winning 3-0 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday. Mateo Retegui was surprisingly benched, but Ademola Lookman netted twice in the first half to inflict what was only Napoli’s second defeat of the season and the first since the opening day.

Retegui was brought on with 14 minutes remaining and scored in stoppage time for his 11th goal in as many matches. Atalanta soared into second spot, although it could be leapfrogged by Inter Milan if the defending champion beats Venezia later to cut the gap to Napoli to one point.

AC Milan managed a 1-0 win at Monza thanks to a first-half header from Tijjani Reijnders in Serie A on Saturday. Agencies

