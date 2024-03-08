Services pip Mizoram to enter Santosh Trophy final

ITANAGAR: A 10-man Services held off a late resurgence from Mizoram to manage a narrow 2-1 in the first semifinal match to ensure a place in the final. Rahul Ramakrishnan and substitute Bikash Thapa scored one apiece on either side of the two halves to give Services the two-goal lead. Substitute Malsawmfela pulled one back for Mizoram in second-half injury-time but failed to fetch the equaliser as Services successfully thwarted the late surge from the north-eastern powerhouse.

Malsawmfela found the net from a free-kick in the 90+3 minute and almost found the equalizer in the last minute of second-half injury-time. But Shafeel P.P. saved the situation for Services, clearing Malsawmfela’s header off the line. The win took the six-time champion Services to its 12th final. Agencies

