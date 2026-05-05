Villarreal CF Announce Marcelino García Toral to Step Down as Coach

Madrid: Villarreal has confirmed that coach Marcelino Garcia Toral will leave the club at the end of the current season after two and a half years in charge in his second spell, during which he twice led the club into the Champions League.

The news came in a statement published by the club after Saturday's 5-1 home win over Levante, which secured Villarreal's place in next season's Champions League and left the east-coast club third in La Liga with a five-point cushion over Atletico Madrid.

"Villarreal CF and the Asturian (region of northern Spain) coach will part ways at the end of the season. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, Marce, for everything you have given to this club and these fans."

"We wish you all the best in your future sporting endeavors," the club confirmed on social media.

The news had been expected after the coach and club failed to reach an agreement on a new contract at the start of the year. IANS

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