Osasuna sign Dubasin, Alaves secure Rodriguez as La Liga clubs bolster attacking options

Madrid: Osasuna completed their first signing of the summer on Monday, confirming the arrival of forward Jonathan Dubasin from Sporting Gijon for a reported fee of around 4 million euros.

The 25-year-old joined the La Liga club after an impressive campaign in Spain's second division, where he scored 17 goals and provided four assists for Sporting.

Dubasin has signed a four-year contract that includes a reported release clause of 40 million euros. He is expected to help fill the void left by Spain international winger Victor Munoz, who joined Liverpool during the FIFA World Cup.

Elsewhere, Deportivo Alaves continued to strengthen its squad by signing forward Miguel Rodriguez from Dutch club Utrecht.

The 23-year-old, who came through Celta Vigo's academy, enjoyed a productive season in the Netherlands, scoring 10 league goals in 45 appearances and adding two more in the Europa League.

Meanwhile, in another major transfer into La Liga, Atletico Madrid on Saturday confirmed the signing of South Korean international midfielder Lee Kang-in from Paris Saint-Germain, reports Xinhua. IANS

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