Shafali Verma becomes second Indian to score 1000 runs in WPL

NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals opener Shafali Verma became the second Indian, and fourth overall player, to cross the 1000-run mark in the Women’s Premier League.

The 21-year-old reached the feat during the WPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

The first Indian to go past the four-digit mark was MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who did so earlier this season during a match against Gujarat Giants.

MI all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt was the first player in the tournament’s history to score 1000 runs, which the England captain achieved last season. Agencies

