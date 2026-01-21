Mercedes chief designer John Owen to leave F1 team

NEW DELHI: Mercedes chief designer John Owen is set to leave the Formula One team later this year, it was announced on Tuesday. Owen, 52, joined the British-based outfit in 2007, when it was Honda, and has been a key figure in championships won under the name Brawn in 2009 and Mercedes from 2010. Brawn GP clinched both the drivers’ and teams’ championships in 2009 and the team won seven drivers’ and eight constructors’ championships as Mercedes from 2014 to 2021.

“We can confirm that John Owen, our director of car design, has decided that now is the right time to take a break from F1 and that he will be leaving the team later this year to begin a period of gardening leave, after assuring the transition to his successor,” Mercedes said in a statement. Agencies

Also Read: Australian Open: Venus Williams, Ekaterina Alexandrova crash out