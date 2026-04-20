Shafali Verma becomes the fifth Indian to play 100 women’s T20Is

DURBAN: Shafali Verma became the fifth Indian player to feature in 100 women’s T20 Internationals after she was named in India’s playing XI for the second match against South Africa on Sunday in Durban. The swashbuckling batter joins compatriots Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues in this milestone.

Shafali has scored 2553 runs with 14 fifties, striking at 135.22 while also scalping 10 wickets. IANS

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