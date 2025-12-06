Shafali Verma headlines ICC Women’s Player of the Month nominations

Dubai: India batter Shafali Verma, who produced a standout performance in the Women’s World Cup Final to inspire her side to their maiden title, has been nominated for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for November. Joining Shafali in the nominees for the monthly honour are two contenders from the recently concluded inaugural ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy, Esha Oza of UAE and Thailand’s Thipatcha Putthawong.

A last-minute selection to the India side, Shafali top-scored in the final in India’s their maiden ICC title glory. Across her one ODI appearance in November, she amassed an impressive 87 runs off 78 balls, striking at 111.53 to set the tone at the top.

Shafali’s contribution with the ball was equally valuable, claiming two crucial wickets of Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp for 36 runs off her seven overs, breaking vital partnerships at key moments. Her all-round brilliance in the final showcased her prowess in those pressure moments. IANS

