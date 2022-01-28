Shaheed Kalicharan Borah Memorial Football Tournament held

A Correspondent



CHARIDUAR: 30 Battalion, CRPF, successfully organized Shaheed Kalicharan Borah Memorial Football Tournament at their own ground under the Civic Action Programme from January 17 to 26 where eight teams participated.

In the final at 30 Bn CRPF, Chariduar, Sonitpur Ground on the 73rd Republic Day, Shanjwrang FC defeated Ansumwi FC in penalty shootout by 5-4. Arun Kumar Meena (Commandant)-30 Bn presented Rs. 5000 to the winning team, Rs. 3000 to the runner up team along with trophy and football, sports kit, jersey. The participating teams were presented with football and a certificate has been presented for all the participants maintaining Covid-19 protocol.

