Shaheen Afridi declines offer to become Pakistan vice-captain for upcoming 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup

Birmingham: Left-arm fast-bowler Shaheen Afridi has declined the offer to become the vice-captain of Pakistan for the upcoming 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup, to be held in the West Indies and the USA from June 1. A report in ESPNCricinfo on Saturday said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selection committee did raise the prospect of Shaheen being named as Babar Azam's deputy for the Men’s T20 World Cup, only for him to reject the offer.

“In the end, the World Cup squad, which was named hours before the ICC deadline to submit the final squad, did not officially have a vice-captain,” it added.

Shaheen had been named as Pakistan’s T20I captain after Babar had stepped down from the role after Pakistan’s league stage exit from the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup in India. IANS

