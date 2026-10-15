Shai Hope Shines with Record-Breaking T20I Ton in Hyderabad

Hyderabad : West Indies skipper Shai Hope continued his incredible tour to India, smashing his fourth ton of the tour across the ODI and 20-over leg during the fourth T20I at Hyderabad on Wednesday. During his knock, Hope also became the fourth WI batter to reach 2,000 T20I runs.

Hope brought up his third T20I ton with two sixes on the final two deliveries of the innings, scoring 102* in 50 balls, with four boundaries and nine sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 204.00.

He has overtaken Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis (two each) for most T20I tons by a WI batter. He is also the fourth WI batter to enter 2,000 T20I runs club, alongside Rovman Powell (2400), Nicholas Pooran (2275) and Brandon King (2028). (ANI)

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