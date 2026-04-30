Shakib Al Hasan Slams Bangladesh Government’s ‘Blunder’ in Boycotting 2026 T20 World Cup in India

Mumbai: Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has blamed the Bangladesh interim government for the team’s absence from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, terming the decision a blunder and a massive setback for the cricket-loving nation.

“I think it’s a blunder from the government side that they took the decision not to participate in that World Cup,” Shakib told reporters on the sidelines of the EUT20 Belgium jersey launch event.

He emphasised that missing out on a global tournament hurts both the fans and the players, especially in a country where cricket holds immense emotional value.

“I think that’s a big loss. Great miss as far as Bangladesh cricket is concerned. Because we as a country love watching our players playing World Cups, playing matches,” he said.

“We are a cricket-loving country. And a country like Bangladesh not participating in the World Cup was such a big miss,” he added.

Bangladesh boycotted the 2026 T20 World Cup in India primarily due to security concerns over hosting matches in the country, officially citing ‘national dignity’ and safety for their contingent. The decision followed strained diplomatic ties with India and a failed request to shift their games to Sri Lanka, resulting in their replacement by Scotland.

Despite Bangladesh players missing the chance to represent the country at the big stage in the recently concluded World Cup, Shakib remains optimistic about the future of the sport in the country, as he feels that many young players are making waves with their performance.

“I think the team is playing really well at this moment. They just beat New Zealand. They won the first T20 against New Zealand. So they are good teams. Previously, it used to be individuals. Now it’s more about the team. And I think that’s the better way to go forward,” he said. “I don’t know how to suggest names, but most players are promising, and they are doing really well. There are some experienced players with the new generation coming up. I think we have a good future,” he added.

Speaking about the upcoming EUT20 Belgium tournament, Shakib said, “It is always a great opportunity when you play a franchise league where some of the big names of the game are present. The younger players can learn a great deal from them. So I think it will be a great experience for the younger generation and new players.” (IANS)

Also Read: Sri Lanka Cricket Chief Shammi Silva to Step Down, Paving Way for Interim Administration