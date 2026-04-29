Sri Lanka Cricket Chief Shammi Silva to Step Down, Paving Way for Interim Administration

Mumbai: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is set for yet another change of guard, with long-serving president Shammi Silva expected to step down on Wednesday, clearing the decks for an interim administration to take charge of the game’s affairs, a news report said on Tuesday. Silva, a heavyweight in cricket’s corridors of power in Sri Lanka, has been part of SLC’s fabric since 2017, including a seven-year stint at the top. But after weathering a few storms, the veteran administrator appears ready to declare his innings, Telecom Asia Sport said in a report.

A former multi-sport athlete at Nalanda College who later turned out for Colombo Cricket Club, where he now serves as President, Silva rose through the ranks to occupy the game’s most powerful seat locally, often elected unopposed. Yet, in recent years, the tide has turned, and his continuation in the post became increasingly untenable, the report said. IANS

Also Read: Rybakina Slams Electronic Line-Calling After Disputed Ace in Madrid Open Win Over Zheng