Shan Masood ruled out of second Test against West Indies after finger fracture

Port of Spain: In a major setback for Pakistan, experienced batter Shan Masood has been ruled out of the second Test against West Indies, starting on Sunday, after sustaining a left finger fracture during the series opener in Tarouba.

Masood suffered the injury when he was struck on his left index finger by a sharp delivery from West Indies pacer Jayden Seales in the first innings of the opening Test in Trinidad, which Pakistan lost by 90 runs.

The injury has not only sidelined Masood from the second World Test Championship (WTC) fixture starting at the Queen’s Park Oval, but has also cast doubt over his availability for the upcoming Test series against England, scheduled to begin on August 19. Agencies

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