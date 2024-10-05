Shanghai Masters: Ben Shelton downs Denis Shapovalov; Tommy Paul , Alexandre Muller win

Shanghai: Ben Shelton continued his remarkable run in the opening rounds of major tournaments, beating Canadian qualifier Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 7-5 to move into the third round of the Shanghai Masters, an ATP Masters 1000 tennis tournament.

Facing a familiar opponent for the third time this season, Shelton never faced a break point in the one-hour, 17-minute match and made critical adjustments as Shapovalov, having changed up his usual tactics, tried to unsettle the American.

“I think some of the tendencies and things that I expected, he changed it up today,” Shelton said post-match. I was surprised by some of the things he did on the court. I’m trying to work on being a little bit more calm and focused on the court,” Shelton explained. It’s important for my evolution, and I think I did a great job of staying committed to my game style today.”

Shelton’s calm approach paid dividends in the second set, where after missing two break chances at 4-4, he broke decisively at 5-5, sealing the match when Shapovalov misfired on a serve-and-volley attempt. The American’s 21 winners and intelligent net play underscored his dominance, ATP reports.

With a win Shelton sets up a potential third-round encounter against either 21st seed Arthur Fils or Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena.

A potential Shanghai rematch with Jannik Sinner looms in the last 16. It was in Shanghai last year that Shelton edged out Sinner in a thrilling third-set tie-break in their first head-to-head meeting.

Elsewhere, fellow American Tommy Paul also began his Shanghai campaign with a comfortable 6-1, 6-3 win over Fabio Fognini, marking his 40th victory of the season.

Paul, who has excelled at the ATP Masters 1000s this year with semi-final runs in Indian Wells and Rome, will next face Alejandro Tabilo, who dispatched Arthur Rinderknech 6-3, 6-2 in his opening match.

Alexandre Muller stunned 18th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime with a dominant 6-3, 6-2 win.

Stefanos Tsitsipas served sweet revenge after months of bad form when he defeated Japan’s Kei Nishikori in straight sets to advance into the third round of the Shanghai Masters.

Tsitsipas - who suffered a shock defeat to Nishikori in Montreal in August - battled through two tight sets to win 7-6 (8/6), 6-4. Agencies

