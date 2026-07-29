Sharmila Dhankar becomes India’s first-ever CWG gold medallist in Para Athletics

Glasgow: Sharmila Dhankar created history in Glasgow on Monday as she became India’s first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medallist in para athletics. Sharmila finished first in shot put F57 final with a best throw of 9.81m, also becoming the first Indian woman to grab a para athletics medal in CWG.

F57 classification is for those athletes with lower limb impairments, limb deficiencies, or reduced muscle power.

In the same event, Shilpa K. Shyla, initially placed fourth with 7.26m, was promoted to third after the only valid throw (8.19m) of Nigerian bronze medallist Eucharia Iyiazi was also deemed to be a foul.

As a result, India won two medals in the same para athletics event for the first time at the Games.

Overall, India has clinched 10 medals - two gold, five silver and three bronze - at the ongoing edition of the quadrennial event in Glasgow and is placed eighth in the medals tally. Agencies

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