Can Argentina break the Champions’ curse at FIFA World Cup 2026?

New Delhi: As the world gears up for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, one question continues to dominate football discussions: Can Argentina successfully defend their title and end a drought that has lasted more than six decades?

In the tournament’s 96-year history, 22 teams have been crowned world champions, but only two nations, Italy (1934 and 1938) and Brazil (1958 and 1962), have managed to retain the trophy. Since Brazil’s triumph in 1962, every reigning champion has failed to lift the World Cup again at the next edition. As Lionel Messi’s Argentina prepare to enter the tournament as defending champions, they have the opportunity to break one of football’s most enduring patterns and etch their names into history once more.

The so-called “Champions’ Curse” has become a widely discussed theme in World Cup history. Many defending champions have faced tough challenges in the following edition. The situation worsened in the 21st Century as France was eliminated in the group stage in 2002, Italy suffered the same fate in 2010, Spain exited early in 2014, and Germany were also knocked out in the group phase in 2018.

This curse seemed so powerful that many expected France to struggle in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. However, Kylian Mbappé’s team reached the final, becoming the first defending champion since Brazil in 1998 to make it that far. Since 2002, the probability of the defending champion being eliminated in the group stage is 66.6%. Only Brazil (2006) and France (2022) escaped, and even they failed to defend the title.

Unlike many previous champions, Argentina enter the 2026 World Cup with a sense of continuity and stability. Head coach Lionel Scaloni has kept most of the core squad that won the trophy in Qatar, including captain Lionel Messi, goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, midfield leaders Rodrigo De Paul and Enzo Fernández, as well as forwards Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martínez.

There are also structural factors that could help Argentina. The expanded 48-team format means more teams will advance from the group stage, reducing the risk of an early exit that has affected past champions.

Argentina also entered the tournament after dominating South American qualifying and successfully defending their continental title, which suggests they are still among the top teams in world football.

Argentina are placed in Group J in the World Cup with lower-ranked teams like Jordan and Algeria, along with Austria, which can ease their route to the next round.

Yet, history remains a tough challenge. Defending a World Cup involves dealing with high expectations, physical exhaustion, and increased pressure from rivals who play at a higher level against champions. Every team that has won the World Cup since Brazil’s back-to-back victories in 1958 and 1962 has faced how difficult this challenge can be.

Argentina also face a strong challenge from 2022 runners-up, France, five-time champions Brazil, and Harry Kane’s England, who are all aiming to ruin the defending Champions’ party. Whether they can break the curse and write their name into football history will be the defining moment of the 2026 World Cup. IANS

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