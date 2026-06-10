Shelton, Auger-Aliassime and Fritz Kick Off Grass-Court Season in Stuttgart and ’s-Hertogenbosch

Stuttgart: With Alexander Zverev claiming his maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open at Stade Roland Garros in Paris, the ATP Tour season moves to grass for the first time this year, with events at Stuttgart and ‘s-Hertogenbosch opening up opportunities for players to prepare for the season’s third Major, The Championship at Wimbledon.

Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz headline the field in Germany, while Top 10 stars Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alex de Minaur lead the draw in the Netherlands.

Shelton is the top seed at Stuttgart and will look to bounce back from a disappointing second-round exit at Roland Garros. The American advanced to the semifinals at the grass-court event last year but is chasing his first title on the surface.

Defending champion Fritz is a five-time champ on grass and won in Stuttgart 12 months ago. The American suffered a first-round defeat to Nishesh Basavareddy at Roland Garros in his second event back from injury. The 28-year-old continues his comeback this week, starting against Spaniard Martin Landaluce or a qualifier.

Among the other challengers in Stuttgart is Alexander Bublik, who lifted the trophy on grass in Halle in 2023 and 2025, and the Kazakhstani returns to Stuttgart seeking more success on the surface. The World No. 11 opens his title bid against Jan-Lennard Struff or Alexis Galarneau.

Among the other seeded players, Frances Tiafoe has fond memories in Stuttgart, having lifted the trophy in 2023. Davidovich Fokina is making his tournament debut, with his best grass-court result a semi-final showing in Eastbourne last year.

NextGenATP star Diego Dedura will make his debut on home soil in Germany and face James Duckworth in the first round. The 18-year-old will be joined by countrymen Tom Gentzsch, Daniel Altmaier, Jan-Lennard Struff, and Yannick Hanfmann.

There are some interesting match-ups ahead in ‘s-Hertogenbosch too.

Canadian Auger-Aliassime suffered a heartbreaking quarterfinal loss to Flavio Cobolli at Roland Garros, which left him reflecting on his overall career. The 25-year-old will try to bounce back in the Netherlands, where he advanced to the semi-finals in 2022.

Former champion Alex de Minaur lifted the trophy in ‘s-Hertogenbosch in 2024 and also triumphed on grass in Eastbourne in 2021. The Australian is the second seed at the ATP 250 event.

Daniil Medvedev’s lone grass-court title came in Mallorca in 2021. The 30-year-old lost in the first round at Roland Garros but has won trophies in Dubai and Brisbane this year.

Sixth seed Tallon Griekspoor leads home hopes in ‘s-Hertogenbosch. The 2023 champion meets countryman Botic van de Zandschulp in the first round. Wild card Thijs Boogaard plays Wu Yibing and could meet Medvedev in the second round. Dutch wild card Mees Rottgering starts against a qualifier.

Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov will play together in the doubles draw. Theo Arribage and Albano Olivetti are the top seeds, with Robert Cash and JJ Tracy seeded second. IANS

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