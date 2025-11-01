Sheridan and Williams to be on-field umpires for 2025 Women’s ODI Cup final

Navi Mumbai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that Eloise Sheridan and Jacquline Williams will be on-field umpires for the 2025 Women’s ODI Cup final, set to be held between India and South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.

The duo had officiated in South Africa’s commanding 125-run semi-final win over England at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati and bring recent big-match experience into the final, which will see a new ODI World Cup champion for the first time after 2000. IANS

