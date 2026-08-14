Shillong Lajong Edge Into Durand Cup Quarters After Six-Goal Thriller With Langsning FC

Shillong: Shillong Lajong FC booked their place in the quarterfinals of the 135th Durand Cup as they played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Langsning FC in a Group E fixture, played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Thursday.

The result was enough to see Shillong Lajong finish top of the group with seven points, despite a spirited performance from Langsning FC, who ended their campaign second in Group E on five points.

Joao Vitor de Paula Morais (Jota) struck twice for Shillong Lajong, on either side of the half-hour mark, before Everbrighton Sana added a third late on. Langsning FC, who fought back valiantly, found the net through Kyrmenskhem Mukhim, Wadajied Kynsai Ryngkhlem and Syed Ahmed, the last of those arriving deep into second-half stoppage time.

The result also confirmed East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC's place in the quarterfinals as the two best second-placed teams across the tournament, courtesy of a superior goal difference record. IANS

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