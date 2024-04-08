Under-17 National Football Tournament Shillong leg begins today

GUWAHATI: The Shillong leg of the Dream Sports Championship (DSC), an Under-17 National Football Tournament, will start from April 8 in Shillong. Altogether six teams from the state will participate in this tournament.The Shillong leg teams are: Shillong Lajong FC, Lah Bet FC, Golden Lions Football Coaching Centre, Rangdajied United FC, Football 4 Change and NRL Football Academy. These teams have been clubbed in two groups and toppers of each group will qualify for the final which is scheduled to be held on April 12.

