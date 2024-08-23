Shillong Lajong FC to face NEUFC in first semi final of the Durand Cup in August 26

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Shillong will host the first semi final of the Durand Cup on August 26 where Northeast United FC will take on Shillong Lajong FC.

The organizing committee of the Durand Cup Football informed the media that the decision to make this change has been taken in light of the results of the quarterfinal matches held on Wednesday. Both the matches saw thrilling performances from Northeast United FC and Shillong Lajong FC, whose victories have fuelled immense excitement and anticipation among their fan bases. In response to overwhelming requests from supporters of both these teams, and in recognition of the traditional significance of the chosen venue as a stronghold of support for these clubs, it is decided to relocate the semifinal match between Northeast United FC and Shillong Lajong FC at the JLN Stadium in Shillong.

It may be mentioned here that NEUFC defeated Indian Army FC 2-0 in the first quarter final at Kokrajhar and Shillong Lajong FC stunned East Bengal 2-1 at Shillong.

