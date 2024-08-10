Durand Cup: NorthEast United (NEUFC) beat Border Security Force (BSF)

Kokrajhar: A brace from Guillermo Fernandez and goals from Jithin M.S. and Alaaeddine Ajaraie (penalty) ensured NorthEast United take all three points against Border Security Force (BSF) FT for their second consecutive win in a Group E encounter of the Durand Cup played here at the SAI Stadium. The Highlanders moved to the top spot in the group with six points while BSF suffered their second loss of the tournament.

The Highlanders took an early lead in the eighth minute with Jithin M.S. setting up new signing Guillermo Fernandez. The winger set up the Spaniard who had finished with ease for the second goal for his new side. NorthEast continued to apply pressure on the para-military side and soon doubled their lead. Bemmamer found Guillermo inside the box with a chipped pass and the striker’s low cross was finished first time by Jithin M.S., giving no chance to the BSF keeper Sonu Lal.

The Highlanders did not slow down the tempo of the game as they attempted to score more, but the BSF defence stood their ground to keep the score 2-0 at the break.

NorthEast scored the third goal within two minutes of the restart as Bemmamer once again found an attacker inside the box with his chipped ball. Parthib Gogoi found Guillermo who completed his brace with a diving header. The Highlanders continued their domination on all fronts of the game and the BSF men could not pose any kind of threat to the side from Guwahati. On the rare occasions in which the BSF entered the opposition area, NorthEast defended it with ease.

NorthEast were awarded a penalty in the last seconds of the game when Bemmamer was fouled inside the box by Jitender Rawat. Substitute Alaaeddine Ajaraie converted the penalty with ease which was the last kick of the game. IANS

