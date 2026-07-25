Shooter Sainyam wins silver in 10m Air Pistol at ISSF World Cup

Hangzhou: Indian shooter Sainyam clinched the silver medal in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol event at the ongoing ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun here on Friday, opening India’s medal account at the competition.

Delivering a composed and consistent performance in the high-stakes final, Sainyam shot a total score of 243.4 to secure her place on the podium.

This marks her second career ISSF World Cup silver medal, further reinforcing her rising consistency on the international shooting circuit.

Sainyam, a former junior world and Asian champion, qualified for the final with a solid score of 579 in the qualification round, maintaining steady precision across her series before stepping onto the final firing line to seal the podium finish.

The 36-member Indian contingent features a blend of experienced Olympians and emerging talent across rifle, pistol, and shotgun disciplines, with athletes set to compete in both individual and mixed-team events. IANS

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