Tulika Maan Withdrawn from Glasgow Commonwealth Games

New Delhi: India's Commonwealth Games silver medallist Tulika Maan has been withdrawn from the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Glasgow after being provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for three whereabouts failures within 12 months, dealing a major blow to India's judo campaign.

The 27-year-old athlete, who won a silver medal in the women's +78kg event at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, was one of India's leading medal hopes at the Glasgow Games before she was dropped from the squad as a result of the suspension. According to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules, Maan could now receive a potential two-year ban.

The fact that she has withdrawn comes less than a day after another Indian judoka, Arun Kumar, was provisionally suspended as a result of a positive out-of-competition doping test, which is the second blow suffered by the Indian judo team before the Games.

Arun Kumar, who was supposed to take part in the men's -73kg event, failed an out-of-competition drug test carried out by NADA and as a result was suspended and dropped from the squad. IANS

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