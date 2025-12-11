Shooting League of India to kick off on February 16

New Delhi: The inaugural Shooting League of India (SLI) is set to be held from February 16 to 26, 2026, with the dates now aligned with the ISSF’s 2026 calendar to avoid clashes with major international competitions.

The SLI aims to showcase high-quality shooting action while giving fans a chance to watch some of the best athletes in the world go head-to-head in a league-style competition format.

Speaking on the inaugural edition and the start of the competition, newly elected NRAI president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo said, “The SLI is a milestone for our sport—franchise-built, athlete-first, and aligned to the global calendar to maximise participation. With mixed-team formats, compelling storylines, and a premium broadcast, we’re set to deliver a world-class opening season that welcomes international stars and inspires India’s next generation.” IANS

