Shree Charani breaks record for most T20I wickets taken by an Indian in a calendar year

DUBAI: Left-arm spinner N. Shree Charani broke the record for most T20I wickets taken by an Indian in a calendar year on Sunday.

The Andhra player achieved this feat during the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium. She caught Harshitha Samarawickrama out on her own bowling in the 14th over to take her 36th wicket of the year.

With this scalp, Charani went past Poonam Yadav’s 35-wicket tally, which the leg spinner accumulated during the 2018 year in 35 innings. Charani has done this in 20 innings.

The 22-year-old had equalled Poonam’s record during the semifinal against Bangladesh. Agencies

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