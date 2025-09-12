Shreyanka Patil relishing being back in action after 11 months

New Delhi: Ahead of Barbados Royals’ opening match in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL), Shreyanka Patil was reduced to tears – though this time it was more of relief. After 11 months of fighting adversity due to a run-in with injuries whose end looked faraway, Shreyanka finally returned to competitive cricket in the clash against Guyana Amazon Warriors. Her figures read 0-33 in three overs, but the numbers didn’t matter as she was back to doing what she loved the most – playing cricket and being on the field.

What began initially as an expected brief recovery after the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup spiraled into the longest period Shreyanka spent away from the cricket field. After the tournament in the UAE, where India failed to enter the semi-finals, Shreyanka developed Grade three shin splints in both legs.

After a few months of rehab and recovery, the issue relapsed just as Shreyanka was nearing return-to-play protocols. Then came the stress reaction in her wrist and when finally, she was fit and fine in the bowlers’ camp at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru in June, she fractured her thumb in a fielding session on the very first day. IANS

