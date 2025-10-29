Shreyas Iyer is now stable and on the road to recovery: BCCI

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that Shreyas Iyer, who sustained a spleen laceration injury during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday, is now stable but continues to be under observation.

Iyer suffered the injury while taking the catch of Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carry during the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He was immediately taken to the hospital for further evaluation and was later admitted to the ICU.

“Shreyas Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding on 25th October during the third ODI against Australia,” BCCI said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested. His condition is now stable, and he continues to be under observation. A repeat scan done on Tuesday, 28th October, has shown significant improvement, and Shreyas is on the road to recovery. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, will continue to monitor his progress.”

The injury, which was initially believed to be a rib cage issue, turned out to be more serious than first thought, as BCCI confirmed that the scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen, which prompted Iyer’s admission to the ICU in a Sydney hospital.

However, sources told IANS that Iyer has been moved out of the ICU, and team management remains in close contact with him and is keeping a constant watch on his recovery. (IANS)

