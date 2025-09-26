Shreyas Iyer named India 'A' captain for one-day series against Australia 'A'

Mumbai: Shreyas Iyer has been named captain of the India A squad for three 50-over games against Australia A, while Rajat Patidar will captain the Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup, as the senior men’s selection committee announced the respective squads on Thursday.

India A will play their matches in Kanpur starting from September 30, while the Irani Cup will be played against Vidarbha, the champions of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, in Nagpur from October 1.

Iyer was the India A captain in the first unofficial four-day Test against Australia A, but withdrew from the second, requesting a six-month break from red-ball cricket from the BCCI due to concerns about his back, and the board has now approved his request.

“Shreyas Iyer has informed the BCCI of his decision to take a six-month break from red-ball cricket. Having undergone back surgery in the UK and managed his recovery well, he has recently experienced recurring back spasms and stiffness while playing the longer format.

“He wishes to utilise this period to build endurance, body resilience and work on his fitness. In view of his decision, he was not considered for selection for the Irani Cup,” the BCCI said in a statement on Thursday. IANS

Also Read: India Sweep Women's 50m Rifle Prone, Bag Silver And Bronze In Men's Event At Junior World Cup

Also Watch: