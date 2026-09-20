Shreyas Iyer Says Asian Games a ‘Big Opportunity’ to Build Team Momentum

New Delhi: India T20I captain Shreyas Iyer said he is treating his maiden appearance at the upcoming Asian Games as an opportunity to adapt quickly to unfamiliar conditions while building team synergy on the back of India's recent 3-0 series triumph over Afghanistan.

The Iyer-led Indian team will leave for Japan in an early morning flight on Sunday and will first play a one-off T20I against Japan before entering the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. “Regarding, Asian Games, this is going to be my first time. So, I am looking forward to going there and firstly to get used to the conditions because we have never been there before.

“So, having a set of ideas about how the wickets are over there, it's going to be a combination of everything and the most important aspect is that again we gel along as a team and this series is definitely a great momentum towards Asian Games,” Iyer said in a video posted on BCCI’s social media accounts on Saturday.

Reflecting on India's recent series victory over Afghanistan, Iyer praised the relentless hunger shown by the opposition while hailing his own squad's dominant and optimistic mindset throughout the assignment.

“All the Afghani players, if you see and look at them, they are rollicking characters and they have this phenomenal attitude when they step onto the field, they want to win. They have that hunger and zest in them to come out here and perform.” IANS

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