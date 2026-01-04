Shubman Gill Returns as Captain for New Zealand Series; Pant Retains Spot

MUMBAI: Shubman Gill has returned as the ODI captain of Indian team for the three-match series against New Zealand, while his deputy Shreyas Iyer has also been included — subject to fitness clearance — in the 15-member squad. Mohammed Siraj was recalled after being rested for the two ODI series earlier in the home season.

The squad was announced on Saturday afternoon after the selection committee, in consultation with captain Gill, held a virtual meeting in the morning. Gill had missed the previous ODI series against South Africa due to a neck spasm.

According to a BCCI statement, Shreyas’ “availability is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence.” The middle-order batter is on the road to recovery after sustaining a serious abdominal injury during the Australia tour in October last year.

Shreyas is set to feature in Mumbai’s next Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture in Jaipur on Tuesday. Gill and Shreyas have replaced Ruturaj Gaikwad and Dhruv Jurel from the squad that defeated South Africa in November. Tilak Varma has made way for Siraj, with the selectors opting to bolster the pace attack by adding a specialist fast bowler.

Gaikwad was unfortunate to miss out despite scoring a century at No. 4 against South Africa, having initially been picked primarily as a reserve opener.

The BCCI release also clarified that Hardik Pandya was not considered for selection, as the medical team at the Centre of Excellence has advised against him bowling 10 overs in a match, keeping in mind next month’s T20 World Cup.

“Hardik has not been cleared by the BCCI COE to bowl 10 overs in a match and, considering the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to follow, his workload is being managed,” the statement read.

Siraj, who had been rested following a heavy workload in the Test format, is expected to spearhead the bowling attack as the selectors look to try out combinations ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.

Rishabh Pant retained his place, with the selection committee opting to persist with him instead of bringing in Ishan Kishan. It remains to be seen whether Pant gets an opportunity to prove his credentials during the series. Agencies

